21 December 2018 - 14:54

Americans leaving Syria after suffering defeat: senior cleric

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani, the interim Leader of Tehran Friday Prayers says that the American troops are leaving Syria after their failure, expressing hope foreign troops will leave other countries in the region.

“When the Americans say that they need to leave Syria it means that they have failed in the country. They have also failed in Yemen, Iraq and other areas. And God willing, both the United States and Zionist regime and their milk cow, Saudi Arabia, will also be discredited and destroyed,” Tehran Provisional Friday Prayers Leader said.

Elsewhere, Kashani touched upon the sanctions and the economic war that United States is waging against Iran, saying the corrupt US administration only wants corrupt rulers like those of Saudi Arabia to be in power in the region in line with their malicious goals.

Ayatollah Kashani further called on the Iranian government to tackle problems such increasing rate of divorce, hoarding and embezzlement and build up a center to counter the enemies’ plots against the economy.

He urged the young Iranians to continue to adhere to values and beliefs that were introduced by the Islamic Revolution.

