Iran calls on Bahraini authorities to end repressive measures against own people

Bahram Ghasemi said in a statement on Tuesday that the unjust sentences based on false accusations against them shows that the Bahraini government, with the support of some foreign countries, is seeking to silence any voice of peaceful protest in the country.

Ghasemi criticized the silence of the international community against the inhumane actions of the Bahraini government and also referred to the hypocritical position of the United States, saying “through its arms sales and full political support, the United States has given the green light to the Bahraini government to suppress the opposition.”

The spokesman advised the Bahraini authorities to give up relying on foreign support, joining failed coalitions, purchasing security from abroad, and instead called on them to resolve the crisis in the country through entering a real and serious dialogue and listening to the legitimate demands of its people and ending its repressive measures.

According to Aljazeera, Bahrain's top court upheld a life sentence against Shia opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman over charges of spying for neighboring Qatar yesterday. His aides Ali al-Aswad and Hassan Sultan, who had been sentenced to life in absentia, also lost their right to appeal.

