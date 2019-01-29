  1. Politics
29 January 2019 - 22:48

Iran calls on Bahraini authorities to end repressive measures against own people

Iran calls on Bahraini authorities to end repressive measures against own people

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – The spokesman of Iranian foreign ministry condemned the recent upholding of life sentences against opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman and two other Bahraini dissidents by an appeal court.

Bahram Ghasemi said in a statement on Tuesday that the unjust sentences based on false accusations against them shows that the Bahraini government, with the support of some foreign countries, is seeking to silence any voice of peaceful protest in the country.

Ghasemi criticized the silence of the international community against the inhumane actions of the Bahraini government and also referred to the hypocritical position of the United States, saying “through its arms sales and full political support, the United States has given the green light to the Bahraini government to suppress the opposition.”

The spokesman advised the Bahraini authorities to give up relying on foreign support, joining failed coalitions, purchasing security from abroad, and instead called on them to resolve the crisis in the country through entering a real and serious dialogue and listening to the legitimate demands of its people and ending its repressive measures.

According to Aljazeera, Bahrain's top court upheld a life sentence against Shia opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman over charges of spying for neighboring Qatar yesterday. His aides Ali al-Aswad and Hassan Sultan, who had been sentenced to life in absentia, also lost their right to appeal.

KI/4527801

News Code 142024

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News