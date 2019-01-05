US targeting livelihood of Iranian people by sanctions: Veep

The Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri made the remarks in a meeting with Managing Director of Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL Group) and managers of some other Iranian shipping companies on Saturday.

“Under the circumestances that foreign shipping companies have severed their cooperation with Iran due to the [US] sanctions, there is a double burden on domestic companies to keep the path open to the import and export of sanctioned goods,” Jahangiri said.

Stating that the government will spare no effort to solve the problems of Iranian shipping companies, the vice president praised Iranian shipping companies for continuing their activities under heavy sanctions.

He further named fuel supply, tax issues, and container shortage as some of the problems that the Iranian shipping companies face, promising to seriously work to tackle those problems on the part of the government.

Iran can provide many services in the maritime transport and goods transit to other countries and earn money through this, the first vice president added.

