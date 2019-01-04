China praises Iran’s efforts to establish peace in Afghanistan: FM Spox

China is thankful to the international community, in particular, the regional states, including Iran for their efforts to establish sustainable peace in Afghanistan, he told IRNA on Friday, answering a question regarding Beijing’s stance on Tehran-Taliban talks.

The Chinese official went on to highlight that his country supports regional countries’ efforts to establish peace in Afghanistan.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi said Monday that a Taliban delegation was in Tehran and that they had comprehensive negotiations with the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Also, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the visit on Tuesday, saying, “the delegation visited Tehran to share Taliban’s views on ‘post-occupation’ scenario and establishment of peace and security in Afghanistan and the region with Iranian officials,” Tolo News reported.

Chief of Staff of Iranian president Mahmoud Vaezi told ISNA on Thursday that negotiations between Tehran and Taliban are being held in coordination with the Afghan government, adding, “we never interfere in Afghanistan’s internal issues.” Iran aims to ensure regional peace and security and provide the ground for Afghan-Afghan talks, he noted.

MAH/IRN83158320