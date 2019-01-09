Iran facilitates talks between Taliban, Afghan govt.

“Since Afghanistan is our neighbor and its security is important for us, we agreed to help talks between Taliban and the country’s government so that they can reach an agreement and stand against Afghan nation’s enemies,” he said.

Stating that Taliban is now part of Afghan society, Firouzabadi added that the group has its own political views and wants to have its share in Afghanistan’s defense and security.

Talks with Taliban is based on international laws, he highlighted.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi said on December 31, 2018, that a Taliban delegation was in Tehran and that they had comprehensive negotiations with the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Also, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the visit, saying, “the delegation visited Tehran to share Taliban’s views on ‘post-occupation’ scenario and establishment of peace and security in Afghanistan and the region with Iranian officials,” Tolo News reported.

Chief of Staff of Iranian president Mahmoud Vaezi stressed on January 4 that negotiations between Tehran and Taliban are being held in coordination with the Afghan government.

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, the representative of Iran's Leader and secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) also dismissed any possibility of holding talks with ISIL and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists. “Talks with Taliban will certainly never lead to talks with Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra,” he stressed.

