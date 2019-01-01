Trump’s sneak trip to Iraq proves his awareness of Iran’s defense power

“If sanctions had had any influence on Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense power, enemies would have not visited their [military] bases in Iraq in secret and fear,” Major General Ataollah Salehi said on Tuesday.

Sanctions have no effect on Iran’s defense sector and enemies are well aware of this fact, he noted, adding that Iranian Armed Forces are at the peak of power and fully ready to face any threat.

Trump made an unannounced three-hour visit to the al-Asad Air Base near Baghdad on Thursday, sparking a wave of condemnation from Iraqi political and military leaders, with some of them demanding the expulsion of US forces.

MAH/IRN83155220