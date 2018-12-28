Iraqi president calls for closer energy coop. with Iran

During the meeting, the Iraqi president stressed that all regional countries have a great responsibility in establishment of peace and stability, Fars News Agency quoted the Beirut-based Al-Manar on Friday.

Neighboring countries are responsible for strengthening regional peace and stability through serious dialogue and joint engagement, as addressing this issue can lead to greater confidence-building in line with the interests of the regional nations, he added.

For his part, Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian said the Iranian government is calling for continued cooperation with Iraq in the areas of water, electricity, energy, as well as investment in the training of specialists and exchange of information.

The Iranian energy minister arrived in Baghdad on a two-day on Wednesday at the official invitation of the Iraqi minister of electricity. During his visit, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding for energy cooperation.

