Trump’s sneaky visit to Iraq disrespect for its national sovereignty

“As Mr. Trump himself said in his address to the US military in Iraq’s Ein al-Asad … he is now forced to visit one of the regional countries in a totally secret way, or in other words in a ‘sneaky’ manner, and with tightest protective-security measures,” Ghasemi said in a Friday statement.

This comes despite Washington’s growing interferences in regional affairs, thousands of billions of dollars it wasted, and the heavy and irrecoverable price paid by American people for the US’ illegal and illegitimate presence in the region,particularly in Iraq, he added.

Ghasemi stressed that the visit has sparked the criticism of experts, indifference of Iraqi officials, and opposition of the Iraqi nation.

The spokesman then severely criticized Trump’s meddlesome and opportunist remarks in Iraq and said “regional governments and nations will never allow aggressive and despicable outsiders to sow seeds of division among them.”

According to Ghasemi, it was the vigilant nations of the region – not the rapacious US and its staunch support of terrorism – which managed to suppress terrorist groups created, equipped and financed by the US and the Zionism.

The regional nations routed terrorists by understanding the situation in the right time and synergizing their material and spiritual powers, he noted.

Ghasemi said undoubtedly all regional states will soon come to the conclusion that their region’s stability and security will only be achieved by relying on their domestic, regional and international resources and capacities.

“Foreign forces, sooner or later, will also have to leave the whole region,” he added

The spokesman said it is better for Trump to have a serious and multilateral review of the developments of the world and the West Asia from the time he took office up to now.

A review of what he has said, what has happened, and what may happen in the future will perhaps teach Trump the required lessons, Ghasemi noted.

KI/PR