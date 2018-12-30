  1. Politics
Iran Parliament confer on economic ties with Iraq, Syria

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – The Spokesman for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ali Najafi Khoshroudi said Sun. that Iran economic relations with Iraq and Syria was discussed during a meeting at the Parliament.

Ali Najafi Khoshroudi told Mehr News Agency (MNA) correspondent that in the meeting held at the commission building, the deputy economic minister and several managers as well as representatives of various sectors of the government were attending the meeting.

Najafi Khoshroudi added that Iran's economic relations with Iraq and Syria were discussed at the meeting.

The spokesman added that the meeting focused on the latest situation of Iran's economic relations with Iraq and Syria as well as the potentials and obstacles ahead of the expansion of those relations.

He further noted that the attendees also exchanged views on the importance of developing Iran's relations with Iraq and Syria and emphasized further support for exporting technical and engineering services to those two countries.

He noted that an increase in the volume of trade exchanges, increasing coordination among economic apparatuses in this area, accelerating the completion of infrastructure networks, especially in relations with Iraq, were among other issues discussed at the meeting.

