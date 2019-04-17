Iran, Bangladesh can increase bilateral trade to $1 billion

Speaking during a ceremony in Tehran to commemorate Bangladesh Independence Day, Reza Rahmani said that if the two countries of Iran and Bangladesh use their full capacities, they can increase annual bilateral trade to $ 1 billion.

Rahmani expressed hope that the 6th round of Iran-Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission can be held this year.

He further expressed hope that the two countries can achieve important agreements to expand bilateral relations during the joint economic commission meeting.

The Industry minister pointed out that Iran has a lot of capabilities to produce construction materials, adding that there are other areas such as agriculture, food industry, tourism medical, pharmaceuticals and medicine, sports, academic fields that the two countries can easily enhance their level of bilateral trade to $ 1 billion.

The minister went on to talk about Bangladesh’s capacities, saying that for the second consecutive year, Bangladesh ranked among top 10 countries with high economic growth rate.

He said that the southern Asian country experienced an economic growth rate of over 6 for almost 15 consecutive years, which has turned it to an attractive country for many investors, traders and governments.

Rahmani further said that the Iranian companies are interested in cooperation with Bangladeshi counterparts, calling on the authorities to pave the way for the expansion of bilateral trade.

The active membership of the two countries of Iran and Bangladesh in international organizations such as the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) show the same strategic approaches of the two countries in the present era, the Iranian minister further noted.

