How to get a visa for Iran; ultimate guide 2019

So if you don’t have a passport from any of these countries, you can’t enter Iran without paying for your visa.

All foreign nationals are welcome to visit Iran with citizens of Israel as the only exception. This is due to the political climates.

How to get Iran visa

One of the things that keep putting off people plans when it comes to traveling the world is visas. While some visas are quite easy to obtain, others are difficult, and the process can be overwhelming.

European Union citizens can get Iran visa on arrival for tourist visas. The thing is if you are visiting this beautiful country as a solo female traveler, getting Iran visa on arrival is a breeze.

Many travelers might be skeptical about this option. This is because visa on arrival can often pose a lot of problems. One of the reasons being that most travelers are afraid they might be refused a visa on arrival. Even with a visa, you might be refused access into a country for many other reasons. But, that shouldn’t scare you as Iran visa on arrival is one of the fastest, easiest and safest.

However, before we deliver deeper let’s start with the basic:

What Is Iran Visa On Arrival?

This is the kind of visa issued to eligible nationals visiting Iran for tourist purposes. You can get your Iran visa on arrival at major international airports in the country. Keep in mind that this kind of Iran visas is not obtainable on land borders. Here’s a list of the major international airports where you can get Iran visa.

IKA: Imam Khomeini Airport

TEH: Tehran Mehrabad Airport

SYZ: Shiraz International Airport

MHD: Mashhad International Airport

TBZ: Tabriz International Airport

ISF: Isfahan International Airport

KIH: Kish International Airport

Iran visa on arrival is usually issued for 30 days and can only be extended if Iranian Foreign Affair Office deems it fit. In that case, you can get a 14-day extension and no more than that. The extension is only applicable to a few selected countries. If you’re planning for an extended stay, get your Iran visa at the embassy instead, and hopefully, they might find good reasons to do that for you.

Documents for Iran Visa on Arrival

A valid passport with no less than six month’s validity

A two-way ticket within a 30-day timeframe

A passport photograph attached to your Iran visa application form

Visa stamp fee

Hotel reservation voucher or an invitation letter

Contact details of your host – a hotel or a friend.

Valid travel insurance

Iran Visa Requirement for Italian, French, German and the Rest of Europe

All European Union citizens and passport holders with exception to the Brits can get a 30-day tourist visa on arrival at major international airports in Iran. Unfortunately, you can’t extend this visa any further. You need to plan your trip within the 30-day window. Actually these nationalities can apply for Iran e visa through 1stQuest, which is easier.

Iran Visa Requirement for the US, British and Canada Citizens

American Applicants

US citizen and passport holders can travel to Iran, but they can’t get a visa on arrival. If you’re planning your next trip to Iran, you can decide to join a tour group. If you’d like to experience all that Iran has to offer at your own pace, then you can hire a private tour guide in Iran. There are lots of reputable travel tour agencies in Iran offering this kind of service.

British Applicants

Unlike other EU citizens who can obtain an Iran visa on arrival or apply for Iran visa online, Brits and UK passport holders need to get a visa before visiting Iran.

Canadian Applicants

They are treated the same way as the Brits and Americans

American, UK and Canadian citizens planning to visit Iran need to arrange for a guide that will be with them all through their stay in Iran. Citizens of these countries must have a valid itinerary gotten from a reputable and recognized tour company. This is one of the reasons why you should do proper research before hiring a tour company.

Travelers will have to send a copy of their passport and passport photos to the tour operators so they can easily process their invitation letter. The letter takes about 30 working days. Prior to booking your flight to Iran, it’s is essential that you receive a copy of your letter of invitation, as there have been quite a number of refusals.

If you don’t want to book with a tour company like 1stQuest, then you can choose to go with a private tour guide. Finding the right contact might require a lot of work. Once you found the right person, he or she must be willing to visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran to fill out the paperwork to issue you an invitation. No doubt, the process is overwhelming but locals love tourists so much, and they are willing and ready to go the extra mile for you.

Another important thing to note is that American, British and Canadian tourists are prohibited from driving a car on Iranian roads, even when in the company of a licensed guide.

To avoid the stress and delays at the airport, it is highly recommended that you obtain your Iran visa before booking a flight.

Iran Visa Requirement for Indian and Pakistan

Indian Applicants

Indian travelers to Iran can now obtain a visa on arrival at the major international airports in Iran since July 2018. However, prior to booking the flight, Indian visitors are expected to take a tracking code which is made available on the Iran e-visa system. Also, Indian nationals are expected to submit two passport photos as well as their passport details.

Pakistan Applicants

Unfortunately, Pakistanis are not allowed to obtain Iran visa on arrival. For citizens of this country, they have to obtain their Iran visa from one of Iranian embassies or consulates in Pakistan. You’ll find Iranian diplomatic mission in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar.

Prior to their interview, Pakistanis are expected to have a medical health certificate from doctors appointed by the Iranian embassy.

To apply for Iran visa, applicants are expected to visit the nearest Iran Embassy in Pakistan during working hours. For convenience, applicants can get Iran visa online.

E-visa Iran Application

Filling an e-visa Iran application online will make things a lot easier. Furthermore, it helps speed up the application process. Applying for e-visa online is quite easy and straightforward. There are lots of agencies in Iran as well as Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs or 1stQuest offering this service on their websites. The process is quite easy and fairly simple. Here’s what to do