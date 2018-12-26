Tabriz has many cultural commonalities with Republic of Azerbaijan

He made the above remark in his meeting with the Consulate General of Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz Huseynov late on Tue. Dec. 25 and added, “East Azarbaijan province has many industrial and economic capacities, the issue of which can pave suitable grounds for increasing trade cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has the highest number of tourists entering into the Republic of Azerbaijan, he said, adding, “the two countries of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan are determined to strengthen their relations in different fields.”

“We are ready to establish fair cooperation and collaboration with the Republic of Azerbaijan in various areas,” the governor general opined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pour-Mohammadi pointed to the unjust sanctions imposed by enemies against the country and added, “today, the global arrogance is after exerting more economic pressures against Iran and make their utmost efforts to limit our ties with the outside world.”

Sanctions are a good opportunity which can pave suitable ground for the country to expand its ties with neighboring states in various trade and economic fields in particular, he emphasized.

For his part, Consulate General of Republic of Azerbaijan in Iran Huseynov emphasized that his country is ready to establish amicable ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all spheres.

The presidents of the two countries of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan have visited each other for many times, the issue of which is a solid evidence for amicable ties between the two countries.

