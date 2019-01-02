Sistan and Baluchestan power capacity to exceed 2.6 GW by 2021

Noting that the power plants in Sistan and Baluchestan currently generate some 1,340 MW of electricity, Ardakanian said several projects are underway across the southeastern province that are slated to add a total of 1,345 MW of electricity to the national power grid.

He noted all the projects are scheduled to become operational by March 2021.

The projects come in line with the government’s push to increase electricity generation in the region, meet a part of the demand of the national electricity grid, create jobs for the locals and utilize the expertise of domestic experts in developing the national electric power industry.

Bordering with Afghanistan and Pakistan will also gives the province an opportunity for boosting power exports to the neighboring countries.

The projects underway in Sistan and Baluchestan vary from combined-cycle power plants to solar and wind farms.

Sistan and Baluchestan has great potential for producing huge volumes of electricity from different sources, especially the green ones, such as wind and solar power. As part of development programs, the government is eyeing renewables as an alternative to fossil fuels, which constitute about 90% of Iran’s energy mix. The existing renewable capacity is 670MW.

The domestic power industry’s capacity stands at about 80,000 MW but is facing average demand growth of 5% a year.

