Iran climbs 24 steps in power generation in world

According to statistics, Iran’s rank of power generation in the world promoted from 38 to 14 and presently, the Ministry of Energy is exchanging electricity with its neighbors.

He made the remarks in a press briefing held at the venue of the venue of the Ministry of Energy and compared performance of his ministry to the past forty years and added, “with the coordination made in this regard, a contract will be inked between Iran and Iraq for dispatching electricity from the Islamic Republic of Iran to this neighboring country in a three-year plan.”

This level of cooperation will include: construction of power plant, modernization of power plant and reduction of power grid losses in Iraq as well, he maintained.

He drew a comparison between performance of the Ministry of Energy before and after the Islamic Revolution and said, “the power capacity installed hit from 7,000-megawatts electricity in early years of the Islamic Revolution to 80,000 megawatts, showing a considerable 11.4fold hike.

Currently, suitable power generation capacity has been paved for the private sector companies working in the field of power industry, he said and emphasized that the number of power generation companies in the country hit from 65 in early years of the Islamic Revolution to 875, showing a significant increase.

The Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian reiterated that giant steps have presently been taken in the sector of electricity generation in the country which is incomparable to the early years of the Islamic Revolution.

