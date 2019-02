HAMEDAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian visited Hamedan province on Wed. Feb. 6 in order to study water and power situation as well as inauguration of some development projects in this province. During his visit, Ardakanian said, “this year, a number of 8,200 development projects would be implemented across the nation in various water, wastewater and electricity sectors.