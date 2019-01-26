  1. Economy
26 January 2019 - 17:56

Iran’s renewable output tops 2.75 billion kWh

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Latest data released by the Energy Ministry show that Iran has produced 2.751 billion kilowatts-hour of electricity from renewables in the past nine years, since the bid to shift focus from fossil fuels to greener energies started.

This volume of clean energy was produced from July 2009 to January 2019 and cut the consumption of 781 million cubic meters of fossil fuels. It has also saved 605 million liters of water.

Renewable ventures are gaining popularity in the country; with more than 300 sunny days throughout the year, Iran has huge potential to expand solar energy infrastructure and attract foreign investments.

The country meets more than 80% of its electricity demand from thermal power plants that run on fossil fuels. Of the total 82,000 MW production capacity, only a meager amount of 680 MW goes to renewables.

Figures on Iran's power sector show that 42% of the country's renewable energies come from solar power, 41% from wind farms, 13% small from hydroelectric plants, 2% from heat recovery and 2% is constituted by biomass.

