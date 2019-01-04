  1. Economy
4 January 2019 - 17:00

Iraq remains Iran’s top non-oil export destination

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Iran exported 15.485 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $6.929 billion to Iraq during the past nine months (March 21- Dec. 21), keeping the Arab country its top export destination for several consecutive months.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the figure accounts for 17.81% of the volume and 20.77% of the value of Iran’s exports during the nine-month period.

Iran’s presence in the Iraqi market has been growing as the Arab neighbor has become Iran’s top exports market in the past months.

The Islamic Republic’s exports to Iraq in the past nine months surged by 59.17% in weight and 48.7% in value comparing the last year’s corresponding period. Last year's exports to Iraq during the similar time span stood at 9.729 million tons with a value of $4.659 billion.

Iran mainly exports agricultural products, plastic and polyethylene commodities, steel products, car parts, and construction materials, such as stone, tiles and ceramics, as well electrical and mechanical machinery, liquefied gas, hydrocarbons, and minerals to Iraq.

