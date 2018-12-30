Iran, Iraq to expand academic coop.

The MoU was signed by Ebrahim Salehi Omran, chancellor of TVU, and Moafagh Yahya Hamdoon, chancellor of Northern Technical University of Iraq, during a Saturday meeting in Tehran.

Under the agreement, TVU will help equip and upgrade Northern Technical University’s laboratories and workshops and will hold several training programs for the Iraqi university’s faculty members and lecturers. It will also provide short-term courses for the students based on the disciplines drawn by the Iraqi side.

TVU is a higher education institution certified by the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology and is responsible for technical and vocational colleges across the country. Its main objective is training technicians in engineering majors. The university has more than 176 schools and colleges and over 180,000 students. It is one of the largest higher education institutions in Iran.

Founded in 2014, Northern Technical University is a non-profit public higher education institution located in the large city of Mosul, Nineveh.

