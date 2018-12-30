  1. Economy
30 December 2018 - 17:25

Iran’s non-oil exports hit over $33bn

Iran’s non-oil exports hit over $33bn

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – The latest report by Iran’s Customs puts the country’s non-oil exports in a nine-month period at 86.94 million tons worth $33.358 billion, showing a 5.4% growth compared to the same period last year.

From 21 March 2018 to 21 December, Iran imported 23.871 million goods worth $32.620 million, showing a 13.27% decrease in terms of weight and 15.9% decrease in terms of value compared to the same period last year.

Accordingly, the surplus of foreign trade in the 9-month period was recorded at $738 million.

Gas condensate, natural gas, liquid propane, methanol, light oils and products except gasoline have been the main exported items by 21 December.

Top exporters in this period were Iraq, China, United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and Turkey.

Iraq’s imports of Iranian goods in the nine-month period show a 48.7% increase in terms of value.

Meanwhile, China was the top exporter to Iran with exports worth $8.172 million, followed by the UAE, Korea, Germany and Switzerland.

MS/IRN83152413

News Code 141042
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News