"My special congratulations go to all followers of Jesus Christ, the prophet of peace and kindness, and members of the dear Christian community of Iran," Es'hagh Jahangiri said in a message posted on his Twitter account on Monday.

Jahangiri expressed hope that the world would witness increasing security, peace, justice, friendship and freedom for humanity in the coming year, and that warmongers, aggressors, and extremists would be isolated more and more.

