Iran preserves security of Hormuz Strait: Veep

Es’hagh Jahangiri, First Vice-President of Iran, made the remarks on a visit to southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan on Tuesday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will powerfully not allow the security of Hormuz to be endangered,” Jahangiri said.

He emphasized Iran's duty to protect the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, adding "but this does not mean that our oil will only be delivered to the oil tankers on the other side of the Strait of Hormuz.”

The first vice president added "therefore, proper planning for the use of the unique capacities of the Chabahar Port as the only oceanic port in Iran is very important.”

Referring to strategic decisions made for the development of the Makran coastline on the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, he continued "development of the Chabahar port is not only important to our country, but also it will definitely lead to the development of transportation [from the Chabahar port] to the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan."

He, meanwhile, stressed “the Chabahar railway to Zahedan should be completed as soon as possible.”

