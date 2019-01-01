  1. Politics
1 January 2019 - 20:44

Iran preserves security of Hormuz Strait: Veep

Iran preserves security of Hormuz Strait: Veep

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – The Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri says that Iran is the guarantor of the security of Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, stressing that it will not allow the security of Hormuz to be endangered.

Es’hagh Jahangiri, First Vice-President of Iran, made the remarks on a visit to southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan on Tuesday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will powerfully not allow the security of Hormuz to be endangered,” Jahangiri said.

He emphasized Iran's duty to protect the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, adding "but this does not mean that our oil will only be delivered to the oil tankers on the other side of the Strait of Hormuz.”

The first vice president added "therefore, proper planning for the use of the unique capacities of the Chabahar Port as the only oceanic port in Iran is very important.”

Referring to strategic decisions made for the development of the Makran coastline on the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, he continued "development of the Chabahar port is not only important to our country, but also it will definitely lead to the development of transportation [from the Chabahar port] to the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan."

He, meanwhile, stressed “the Chabahar railway to Zahedan should be completed as soon as possible.”

KI/4501577

News Code 141124

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News