Violating ceasefire in al-Hudaydah with Saudi's killing machine

The agreement, which is the very first between the parties since Saudi military invasion in Yemen, created a spark of hope in the hearts of the Yemenis, however, their hope soon faded into bitter disappointment when the Saudi regime continued brutal attacks on al-Hudaydah and civilian homes in the early hours of talks.

Truce lasted only a few hours

The Saudi regime did all in power to break the political agreement in the Stockholm’s peace talks as they didn’t even honor the truce and continued their brutal attacks within few hours of the peace talks.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that Saudi fighters bombed more than 40 different areas of Yemen including the city of al-Hudaydah during the first hours of the truce agreement. Since the pact, over 10 days ago, the Saudis have attacked al-Hudaydah 223 times and violated the ceasefire.

The United Nations only acts as a watchdog

Since the beginning of the outrageous war against the innocent and defenseless people of Yemen in March 2015, the UN has not taken any of its major organizational, legal and human rights responsibilities towards the Yemeni people. In some way, the organization has only acted as a spectator, because it is under the political and financial influence of the transatlantic allies of Riyadh. Even after the ceasefire agreement, the UN continues to play the same role.

The UN’s passivity in the face of the crimes committed by the Saudis and their allies happens when shocking reports of deteriorating humanitarian situation come out every day in Yemen. For example, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, UNICEF, has released a report saying, “More than 11 million Yemeni children are suffering from food shortage, and every 10 minutes a child in Yemen dies from preventable illnesses. The 400,000 Yemeni children suffer from severe malnutrition and fight for survival. Over 6,000 children have been killed or injured since the start of the Yemeni war in 2015. More than 20,000 people are in urgent need of water and food and medicine in al-Hudaydah.”

Yemeni resistance is more powerful than before

Despite Riyadh’s violation of the political agreement of Stockholm, the Yemeni resistance groups and, above all, Ansarullah are responding to the Saudis’ brutal attacks more with greater power. In fact, it was the military power of the Yemeni resistance group that brought the Saudi mercenaries to the negotiating table in Stockholm in the first place.

For example, Brigadier Saree announced that recently the Yemeni army and popular committees targeted large Saudi mercenaries at a military base in Al Jawf, where dozens of the forces were killed and wounded as a result. He also said the mercenaries were preparing for a new operation and escalation of conflicts in the province of al-Jawf in favor of the Saudi coalition.

In any case, the reality is that the Saudis continue to carry out their cruel killing of innocent people of Yemen, even following the peace talks in Sweden, because they realize their objective in Yemen has failed.

