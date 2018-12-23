Yemen peace talks in Sweden a victory for Ansarullah: Kharrazi

Speaking to Mehr News correspondent on the outcome of the recent Yemen peace talks in Sweden and Iran’s position, Kharrazi said Tehran welcomes the talks in Stockholm, because they “represent the sovereignty of Yemeni nation.”

Kharrazi maintained that the acceptance of the peace talks by Saudi Arabia, as the leader of the aggressive coalition against Yemen, is in itself a victory point for the Ansarullah resistance movement.

“We hope that the agreements reached during the talks in Sweden would continue to preserve, and it will be the Yemeni people who will make the final decision on the future of their own country.”

Kharrazi further noted that the Iranian diplomatic apparatus is seeking ways to support the Yemeni people and guarantee the realization of their demands.

