17 February 2019 - 20:01

Yemenis hold rallies against Arab normalization of ties with Israel

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Thousands of Yemeni people poured to the streets in different provinces of the war-torn country to condemn some Arab countries’ attempt to normalize relations with Israeli regime.

According to website of Yemeni Al-Masirah TV, thousands of Yemeni people in the provinces of Sana, Sada and Hadidah took to the streets to denounce the attempts by  some Arab countries to normalize relations with Israeli regime and reaffirmed their support for the people of Palestine and the Palestinian cause.

The protesters burned and stepped on copies of Israeli regime’s flags and were holding banners in condemnation of the Israeli regime’s attempts to divide the Muslims.

They also condemned the appearance of Arab leaders alongside the Israeli leader in the recent US and Israeli-sponsored Warsaw conference in Poland.

