UAE airliners evaluating resuming flights to Syrian capital

The United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is reported to be evaluating the possibility of national carriers resuming flights to the Syrian capital of Damascus.

According to Reuters news agency, the GCAA made a statement on Sunday, saying that the national carriers are assessing the situation to resume the flights to the Syrian capital, following the UAE’s reopening on Thursday of its embassy in Damascus.

UAE airlines Etihad and Emirates suspended flights to Damascus in 2012 because of security concerns.

Etihad airways said it “does not have immediate plans to resume services to Damascus”, but added that it was “constantly monitoring the situation”, Reuters added.

Emirates was also reported as saying by Reuters that it was monitoring the situation but did not have anything to announce at this time.

