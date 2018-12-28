Bahrain to reopen embassy in Damascus following UAE

A statement by Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday announced that the tiny Persian Gulf country had decided to restore its diplomatic mission to Syria, only hours after the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus.

The Arab countries’ restoring ties with government of Bashar Al-Assad takes place at a time when the Syrian government is finalizing its victory against terrorism and restoring peace and stability to the war-torn country.

UAE and Bahrain severed their diplomatic relations with the Syrian government soon after foreign-backed terrorist groups poured into Syria and sought to topple the legitimate Assad government in early 2012.

Prior to that, Syria had also been suspended from the Arab League in 2011.

Diplomatic sources told Russian Sputnik news agency yesterday that Bahrain will reopen its embassy in Damascus as soon as next week.

Meanwhile, the UAE-based English language 'the National' has said that the move also suggests that Persian Gulf states are seeking to offset growing Iranian and Turkish influence in Syria by reinstating diplomatic ties.

KI/4497328