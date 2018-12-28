Kuwait joins UAE, Bahrain to reopen embassy in Damascus

According to Tehran-Based Arabic-language Al Alam TV, some sources say the Kuwaiti government, after Bahrain and the UAE, is the third Arab country in the region to reopen its embassy in Damascus.

Al-Masdar news website has claimed that Kuwait would reopen its embassy in Damascus within 10 to 14 days for the first time in six years.

The Bahraini Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Thursday to confirm the restoring of its diplomatic mission in Syria.

The Arab countries’ restoring ties with government of Bashar Al-Assad takes place at a time when the Syrian government is finalizing its victory against terrorism and restoring peace and stability to the war-torn country.

Those Arab states severed their diplomatic relations with the Syrian government soon after foreign-backed terrorist groups poured into Syria and sought to topple the legitimate Assad government in early 2012.

UAE reopened its embassy yesterday, while Bahrian is reported to restore its diplomatic mission as soon as next week.

