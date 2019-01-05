Islamic Coalition Party invited to China’s high-level dialogue meeting

The invitation was delivered to deputy head of international affairs of the Islamic Coalition Party, Mahdi Soli, by the deputy head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China, who is in Tehran at the head of a delegation to confer on ways to expand cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides voiced satisfaction with the expansion of bilateral relations, highlighting the importance of developing ties based on mutual respect and aimed at facilitating all-out strategic cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

The Iranian official deemed highly significant the upcoming visit of Song Tao, the head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China, to Tehran.

Soli then noted the cooperation between the two parties at various international organizations, particularly at the International Conference of Asian Political Parties, voicing readiness to implement the previously reached agreements on joint cooperation, especially in cultural areas.

