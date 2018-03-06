Kermanshah ranks 1st in exports to Iraq

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – The Director General of the Customs Office in Iranian province of Kermanshah told MNA that his province was first among other Iranian provinces in exports to Iraq during the first 11 months of Iranian year.

The Director General of Kermanshah province’s customs office Khalil Heidari told Mehr News Agency on Tuesday “during the first 11 months of this year (Iranian year beginning on March 21), the Islamic Republic of Iran has exported a total of 11.7 million tons of goods worth $5.7 billion to Iraq.”

Heidari added “of that amount, the Kermanshah province’s customs office recorded the export of 3.895 tons of goods worth $1.74 valued at 31% share of total exports to Iraq.”

The Director General of Kermanshah province’s customs office went on to say “most of the goods exported through the Kermanshah customs included potatoes, household appliances, ceramic tiles, dishes, water coolers, bags for packaging commodities made from polyethylene, tomato paste, fresh or chilled tomatoes, various plastic containers, cement and plaster etc.

