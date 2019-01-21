Somar border crossing briefly shut by Iraq authorities

Koroush Mahmoudian, the governor of the western town of Gilan-e Gharb in the border province of Kermanshah said that the border crossing of Somar has remained open on the Iranian side of the border but it has been shut by the Iraqi authorities on the other side, adding that trade and business activities at the border crossing are stopped until further notice.

Mahmoudian added that consultations are going on with the Iraqi authorities to resume the activities at the border crossing as soon as possible.

Somar border crossing is one of the six border gates of Kermanshah province with Iraq and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

KI/IRN83178475