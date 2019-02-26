  1. Politics
26 February 2019 - 21:57

Japan's Cosmo to load 900,000 barrels of Iranian crude early March

Japan's Cosmo to load 900,000 barrels of Iranian crude early March

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil will load around 900,000 barrels of Iranian Heavy crude oil in early March as local refiners are rushing to lift as much barrels from Iran during the current 180-day US sanctions waivers, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told S&P Global Platts on Tuesday.

According to S & P Global Cosmo Platts, oil is now scheduled to load around 900,000 barrels of Iranian Heavy crude on a VLCC around March 4-5 and discharge the cargo in Japan around March 27-28 after calling at Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia, and Zirku Island in Abu Dhabi, the sources said.

The S & P Global Cosmo Platts added that Cosmo Oil's scheduled loading of Iranian Heavy crude, however, will likely be the last loading of Iranian barrels before the current US sanctions waivers expire without clarity for extension beyond May, the sources added.

MNA/PR

News Code 142928
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News