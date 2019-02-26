Japan's Cosmo to load 900,000 barrels of Iranian crude early March

According to S & P Global Cosmo Platts, oil is now scheduled to load around 900,000 barrels of Iranian Heavy crude on a VLCC around March 4-5 and discharge the cargo in Japan around March 27-28 after calling at Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia, and Zirku Island in Abu Dhabi, the sources said.

The S & P Global Cosmo Platts added that Cosmo Oil's scheduled loading of Iranian Heavy crude, however, will likely be the last loading of Iranian barrels before the current US sanctions waivers expire without clarity for extension beyond May, the sources added.

MNA/PR