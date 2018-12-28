Americans do not even dare talk about military option against Iran

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Mohammad Ali Jafari made the remarks on Thursday in a ceremony held to commemorate the martyrs in Valiasr Garrison in Tehran.

After referring to the sacrifices that Martyr Taghavifar made during eight years of war against the Saddam regime and later in the anti-ISIL fight in Iraq, Jafari said that if it had not been for the sacrifices that Iraqi people made with the help of Iranian military advisors there, the situation would be different in the region now.

The IRGC commander also said that the martyrs’ message to the next generation Iranians was that Iran should not rely on either the West or the East and should only pursue its own path.

The IRGC commander pointed to the US government’s decision to withdraw their troops from Syria, calling it an achievement resulting from resistance against foreign intervention and a failure for the United States and its allies like France.

Elsewhere, he added that the standard of living in Iran is higher than many other countries in the region, describing the major part of economic problems resulting from mismanagement, which can be tackled through appropriate dealing with them and following the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s guidelines.

"Many US politicians and analysts have acknowledged Iran's power in the region,” the IRGC commander further noted, adding “Americans do not even dare say the military option is on the table.”

Meanwhile, Jafari said that America’s power is in decline in the world, vowing to continue resistance against the arrogance of the United States in line with the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini’s advice.

He went on to say that the Islamic Revolution occurred because Iranians did not want to give in to cruelty and suppression, adding that many anti-colonial movements in the world followed in the footsteps of the Iranian revolution.

