Mazandaran exports observe 12% growth in 9 months

According to Hassan Kheyrian, a coordinator at Mazandaran’s Customs Department, the figure indicates a 5% and 12% increase respectively in terms of tonnage and value in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

Last year’s exports of non-oil goods from the province stood at 513,000 tons worth $303 million.

Agricultural products constitute the lion’s share of the exports from the green province. Reportedly, some 500 tons of orange are shipped from Mazandaran to the foreign markets every day.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia, Persian Gulf countries, CIS countries and Turkey were the main export destinations during the nine-month period.

