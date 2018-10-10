170 tons of apple exported from Amirabad port to Kazakhstan

Rezvani made the annoucement on Wednesday, noting that it was for the first time that an export cargo of apples was loaded in Amirabad port for shipment to neighboring countries.

He added that one of the main objectives behind promoting economy in northern provinces, including Mazandaran, was to take advantage of the opportunity for producing agricultural and horticultural produce and to export products to the 400 million-people market of Commonwealth Independent States (CIS).

The director general of Amirabad Port went on to say that producers and merchants will be provided with the facilities for exporting various types of agricultural and horticultural produce from Mazandaran and neighboring provinces to other countries.

Given the above issue, producers and exporters of agricultural products will be given economic incentives for exporting their products from special economic zones to other countries, he reiterated.

Amirabad Special Economic Zone is home to 13 crefrigerated warehouses with the capacity of loading 130 tons of agricultural and horticultural produce per day, he said, adding that the port has created a suitable opportunity for exporting various types of agricultural and horticultural products to overseas.

MA/4426477