Italy eyes boosting economic coop. with Iran

Augusto Di Giacinto added that Italy has always been keen on maintaining ties with the Islamic Republic, especially in the economic fields.

He made the remarks in a meeting held between an Italian economic delegation and Iran’s senior trade authorities in Sari, Mazandaran province.

Di Giacinto noted that Italian commercial sector has been making efforts from long ago to consider ways to continue cooperation Iran and tap the great potentials and capacities of the Iranian market.

According to him, despite the difficulties hindering joint cooperation, the Italian economy is eager to cooperate with Iran.

“We should provide the grounds for cooperation between Italian and Iranian investors and traders,” he added.

He urged that necessary actions should be taken to remove the banking hurdles such as liquidity and money transfer.

The US has been trying to cut off Iran’s access to SWIFT and hamper the country’s financial ties since May when US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

The official stressed that the Italian embassy are seeking cooperation in different Iranian provinces with their considerable potentials.

