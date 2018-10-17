  1. Economy
17 October 2018 - 13:16

Italy eyes boosting economic coop. with Iran

Italy eyes boosting economic coop. with Iran

Sari, Oct. 17 (MNA) – Italian trade commissioner in Iran said Wed. Italy remains Iran’s friend in hard times, calling for provision of necessary grounds to expand mutual cooperation.

Augusto Di Giacinto added that Italy has always been keen on maintaining ties with the Islamic Republic, especially in the economic fields.

He made the remarks in a meeting held between an Italian economic delegation and Iran’s senior trade authorities in Sari, Mazandaran province.

Di Giacinto noted that Italian commercial sector has been making efforts from long ago to consider ways to continue cooperation Iran and tap the great potentials and capacities of the Iranian market.

According to him, despite the difficulties hindering joint cooperation, the Italian economy is eager to cooperate with Iran.

“We should provide the grounds for cooperation between Italian and Iranian investors and traders,” he added.

He urged that necessary actions should be taken to remove the banking hurdles such as liquidity and money transfer.

The US has been trying to cut off Iran’s access to SWIFT and hamper the country’s financial ties since May when US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

The official stressed that the Italian embassy are seeking cooperation in different Iranian provinces with their considerable potentials.

MR/4432774

News Code 138791

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News