Tea exports hike by 51% year-on-year

Habibollah Jahansaz, the head of Iran Tea Organization, added that the figure respectively indicates 51% and 40% growth in terms of tonnage and value compared with the corresponding period last year.

Referring to “the favorable position of Iranian tea” in the global markets, the official said the agricultural product is currently shipped to 34 European and Asian countries.

Iran also imports tea, mainly from India, Sri Lanka and Kenya.

According to Jahansaz, Iranians consume around 105,000 tons of tea per year, of which only 25,000 tons are supplied by domestic producers.

The official said Iranian farmers harvested a total of 25,633 tons of tea during the three harvest seasons of the current year.

Tea is harvested three times a year; first starts in late April, the second harvest season comes in early June and the last one is in autumn and starts late September.

There are over 25,000 hectares of tea farms in the country, all of which are located in the northern provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran.

