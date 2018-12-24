America not leaving but escaping from Syria: Judiciary chief

“The US withdrawal is in fact an escape forward,” Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani, the head of Iranian Judiciary said on Monday, adding “while they claim that they are leaving Syria after defeating ISIL the whole world knows that it was the Syrian people and and its legitimate government with the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Axis of Resistance that made the victory over ISIL possible, otherwise the ISIL defeat would not have been realized.”

The Iranian Judiciary chief further said that the Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khamenei had predicted the victory over ISIL and when the American authorities claim that they defeated the terrorist group, it cannot change the reality.

He referred to the 40th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, saying that the United States has tried to overthrow the Islamic Establishment throughout all these forty years but it has regularly failed.

He further referred to the US National Security Advisor John Bolton who has claimed that the Islamic Republic would not celebrate its 40th anniversary, saying that the Islamic Republic is more powerful and stronger than ever.

Amoli Larijani also warned that the enemies seek to separate the people from their government with the economic war, calling on the Iranian government officials to tackle people’s economic problems to foil the enemies’ plots.

KI/4494030