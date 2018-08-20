Judiciary to mobilize all equipment to decide economic corruption cases: chief

He made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with supreme judicial authorities of the country.

Currently, four tribunals have been set up to exclusively handle these cases, he said, adding that 120 individuals have been arrested so far regarding economic corruption.

Criticizing the view that Judiciary Branch’s fight against economic corruption would cut investment, Larijani highlighted that “as before, we support sound and legal investments, and we believe that all branches must cooperate to open the space for systematic and disciplined businesses.”

Touching upon the coincidence of the 65th anniversary of CIA-led 1953 coup in Iran and formation of ‘Iran Action Group’ by US, he said that the United States is trying to focus its so-called actions against Iran while it is “unaware that it is 40 years that our people are familiar with all the hostilities of the United States, from the coup to the provocation of the tribes and the imposition of war and a variety of sanctions and threats, and the creation of terrorist groups like ISIL near the borders of the country.”

“The enemy is lying that it does not seek to change the system. From the outset, they concentrated all their strength on this, but have repeatedly failed,” he added.

