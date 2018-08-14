Judiciary chief vows to punish economy disruptors unceremoniously

Iranian Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani said that ceremonious proceedings to prosecute economic disruptors and corrupts have been removed.

“Some formal ceremonies in the proceedings to prosecute disruptors of the economic system of the country were removed while there has been no change in the essence of prosecutions and punishments,” said the head of the judiciary branch of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He then thanked the Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, for giving permission to the branch to utilize the proposed suggestions in regards with the prosecution proceedings in cases of economic corruption and disruption.

According to the proposed suggestion three judges with more than 20 years of judiciary experience will work on cases of economic corruption and disruption.

