Pres. Rouhani to submit next year’s budget bill to parl. tomorrow

Member of Presiding Board of the Parliament Ali-Asghar Yousefnejad made the above remark and said, “President Rouhani will first expound on the specifications of the next year’s budget. After that, he will submit the Bill to the Parliament.”

With the coordination made in this regard, Head of Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht will accompany the president in this regard, he maintained.

According to the Article 216 of Rule of Procedure of the Parliament, 2019 Budget Bill will be published and distributed among representatives after being submitted to the Parliament, Yousefinejad said, adding, “after that, legislators are given a 10-day deadline to present their proposals to the relevant specialized committees.”

In this regard, specialized committees are duty bound to submit their report to the Parliament’s Consolidation Commission maximum within 15 days after the Bill is distributed among legislators, he reiterated.

After looking into the outlines of the budget bill and approving it, Parliament representatives will oversee suggestions related to the incomes and other financial resources thoroughly, he concluded.

