Rouhani says budget bill drafted considering US unjust sanctions

He made the remarks Tuesday at the open session of the Iranian Parliament while submitting the next year's budget bill.

President said that the United States’ anti-Iranian sanctions are aimed at affecting country’s development and people’s welfare, and that Washington will definitely fail in reaching that target, adding, “1398 budget bill has been drafted considering unjust US sanctions."

Americans fear Iran’s capabilities and undoubtedly they will not achieve their goals, he said, adding that the Iranian nation will stand more vigilantly against their pressures.

“We will overcome problems with Parliament’s help, people’s support, and the Supreme Leader’s guidance,” added Rouhani.

“Last year in December we encountered some problems that made Americans think wrongly and take new stances against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the nuclear deal,” he noted.

He went on to say, “the main goal of the United States by these conspiracies and sanctions and pressures, which are directly aimed at the great Iranian nation, people of the region and economic and commercial companies of the world against all international regulations, is to bring the powerful Islamic Republic of Iran to its knees.”

This item is being updated….

MNA/PR