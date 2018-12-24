Ali Akbari named 2018 world best Kurash player

Ali Akbari, who fights in 81kg category, won three gold medals in international Kurash competitions of 2018.

The Iranian athlete won a gold medal in 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta by outplaying all his rivals and without conceding even one point to them.

He also snatched two other gold medals, one at Asian Championship in India’s Pune and another at VII International Kurash tournament in Uzbekistan.

The International Kurash Association announced on Monday the winners in the traditional nominations “Best events and people of 2018”. This year the IKA identified best events, athletes and officials in nine different categories evaluating their overall performance and contribution to Kurash promotion in their respective countries, continents and in the world.

Here is the full list of winners as announced by IKA.

