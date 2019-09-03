Iran wins two silvers at 2019 World Kurash Championships

Elyas Ali Akbari, world's best kurash player of 2018, settled for a silver on Tuesday after conceding a defeat to an Uzbek rival in the final match of -81kg men’s category. Ali Akbari had defeated practitioners from India, Ukraine, and Tajikistan in his path to the final.

Another silver of men’s event for Iran was earned by Omid Tiztak in -90kg category. He defeated rivals from the Philippines, Vietnam, and France before suffering a defeat against an Uzbek practitioner in the final.

Iran will have two other representatives in the event which will wrestle with their rivals on Wednesday.

The 12th edition of World Kurash Senior Championships kicked off in South Korea’s Chungju on Monday with 184 practitioners from 42 different countries in attendance. The event is also part of the 2019 Martial Arts Masterships which is underway in the South Korean city.

