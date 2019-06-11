Iranian Kurash team took 2nd place

Iranian team took the second place by gaining one gold, two silver and one bronze medals in Kurash Wrestling Championships in Bukhara, Uzbekistan.

Bukhara hosted International Kurash Tournament for President’s Prize in memory of Bakhauddin Naqshband. Wrestlers from more than 20 countries have fought for the grand prize in 7 weight categories. On the first day, the strongest wrestlers were determined in 60, 66, 90 and 100 kg weight categories among men and 52 kg among women.

Iran’s Jafar Firuzabadi took the first place in 66 kg weight category, Hamed Rashidi and Omid Tiztak won silver medal and Mostafa Ahan Foroosh became the bronze medallist in this tournament.

