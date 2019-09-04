Iran comes third at 2019 World Kurash C’ships

On Wednesday, the third day of the event, Hamed Rashidi settled for the silver of men’s -100kg with a defeat against his Uzbek rival in the final bout. Rashidi had overpowered fighters from Uzbekistan and South Korea in the path to final.

In +100kg, Jafar Pahlavani earned the fourth silver of Iran with again another loss in the final against Uzbek practitioners. He had defeated representatives of Vietnam and Thailand before reaching the final.

On Tuesday, Iran won two silver medals by Elyas Ali Akbari and Omid Tiztak.

Uzbekistan claimed the event’s title, and Japan finished runner-up while Iran stood third with four silvers.

The 12th edition of World Kurash Senior Championships kicked off in South Korea’s Chungju on Monday with 184 practitioners from 42 different countries in attendance. The event is also part of the 2019 Martial Arts Masterships which is underway in the South Korean city.

