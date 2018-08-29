Asiad: Iran’s Ali Akbari pockets gold in Kurash

In men’s -81kg category of Kurash event, Ali Akbari defeated Tajikistan’s Behruzi Khojazoda 10-0 and won the gold medal. Iran’s Omid Taztak and Uzbekistan’s Sarvar Shomurodov received two bronze medals of this category.

In his route to final, Ali Akbari first overpowered Turkmenistan’s Nadir Allaberdyyev and then Bahrain’s Rahman Bayu Febrian, both with a 10-0 result. In the quarterfinal, he gained a 3-0 victory over Mongolia’s Gaajadamba Bayanmunkh before winning the Uzbek athlete 5-0 in the semifinal.

Accordingly, he earned the gold medal without even conceiving one point to his rivals.

This was the 18th gold medal for Iran in the event and the country still ranks five in the medals table after China, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia.

2018 Asian Games, also known as Jakarta and Palembang 2018, officially kicked off on August 18 in Indonesia, going through September 2.

