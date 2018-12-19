  1. Culture
Two Iranian titles win awards at Brazil’s Cinefest

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Limit’ directed by Javad Daraei and Barzan Rostami’s animated piece ‘Balance’ have received prizes at the 9th Brazil Cinefest International Film Festival.

Iranian short ‘Limit’ directed by Javad Daraei has received a Mention of Honor at the Brazilian festival, while the animated piece ‘Balance’ directed by Barzan Rostami won Best Animation award.

'Limit’ is an 8-minute narrative of the life a man in a quiet neighborhood who asks for help from local people, until someone suddenly enters his home.

Javad Daraei’s short film is a spiritual adaption that employs novel metaphors to depict the hardships for people with disability.

‘Balance’ is a story about the soldiers who are sacrificing their lives in a war in order for the people of the city and future generations to live in peace.

The 9th edition of Brazil Cinefest International Film Festival was held in Rio de Janeiro on 11-13 December 2018.

