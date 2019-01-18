9th Varesh Intl. Filmfest. calls for entries

Organized by Mazandaran Culture and Islamic Guidance Department and Cinema Organization of Iran, the festival is slated to be held in the northern province on 29 April – 3 May 2019.

The main focus of the festival is on the five Caspian Sea littoral states and the Persian language -the common heritage including (Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan) and the Caspian Sea as the natural heritage which includes (Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan).

The main themes of the festival are behavioral, speaking and biological traditions.

The behavioral traditions films are focused on rituals, national and religious celebrations, habits, folk games, etc.

The speaking traditions include videos based on folk tales, ethical, wise, romantic stories, songs, poems, native poems, ancient myths and parables, etc.

Films with a focus on biological traditions should be related to native architecture, production methods in the life of agriculture, cattle and fishery and protection of forests, handicrafts, native culture, markets and business.

The applicants can fill out the submission form available here, and send it to submission@vareshfilmfestival.com until January 20th.

So far, over 550 works have been submitted to the festival secretariat.

