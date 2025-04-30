US aircraft carrier to leave after intense Yemeni strikes

On Tuesday, Yemen’s al-Masirah television network cited a source within the country's ministry of defense as saying that the carrier and its accompanying vessels were expected to depart the area imminently.

The source stated, "We do not rule out that the Truman was directly hit in our recent operations, and we expect it to depart the theater of operations at any moment."​

The Armed Forces had claimed responsibility for the attacks on Monday, describing them as a response to earlier US airstrikes against Yemen that resulted in civilian casualties.

A statement from the forces detailed a joint operation involving naval units, drones, and missile forces, targeting Truman and its escort ships with cruise and ballistic missiles. The operation forced the vessel to retreat northward in the Red Sea.​

In a related development, a US Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet warplane fell into the Red Sea from the USS Harry S. Truman during evasive maneuvers to avoid incoming fire.

The jet was being towed on the hangar deck when the ship executed a sharp turn, causing the aircraft and its tow tractor to go overboard.

Upon potential departure, Truman would not be the first American aircraft carrier to leave the region amid determined Yemeni retaliation.

The United States significantly ramped up its deadly aggression against Yemen last month as a means of trying to stop the Yemeni forces’ strikes against Israeli- and Israeli-linked targets.

The forces have been staging the operations since October 2023, when the Israeli regime began a heavily-US-backed war of genocide against the Gaza Strip.

They have invariably underlined their resolve to continue targeting US military assets, including naval assets in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, until the aggression against Yemen ceased.

The servicemen have additionally stressed repeatedly that the operations would also continue as long as the Israeli regime kept up the genocide and a simultaneous suffocating siege it has been deploying against Gaza.

MNA/PressTV