Two Iranian animations go to Nigeria’s short filmfest.

‘Pet Man’ tells the story of an animal dealer who falls asleep in his shop and has a nightmare where he is trapped inside an animal cage. In his attempt to escape from the animals, he encounters various obstacles.

‘Dash Akol’ takes its name from a short story written by renowned Iranian writer Sadeq Hedayat (1903-1951), but departs from the narrative wherever symbols are concerned, according to the director.

Mehrani’s animation is narrated on the basis of dialogue and music scored by composer and kamancheh player Maryam Chaleshbayan.

The animated piece, which has won Best Animation award at the 15th annual London Independent Film Festival, is about Dash Akol, his love story with Marjan, and his scuffles with his old enemy, Kak-Rostam.

The 1st edition of Inshort Film Festival will be held in Lagos, Nigeria, slated for December 20 – 22, 2018.

The festival, , in partnership with Goethe-Institute Nigeria, will be screening international short films from different genres with a strong focus on Nigerian and German short films, according to the event’s website. The festival is targeted at emerging filmmakers, student filmmakers and tele-movies of up to 30 minutes length.

